Michael Flynn ponders changes ahead of Walsall's gruelling trips

Timmy Abraham could be in line for his first league start

So far, Flynn, who has made 16 new signings this summer, has named the same starting eleven for their three unbeaten league games but made a handful of changes for their cup win over Swindon.

But this week may be the first changed league line-up Saddlers fans have seen – with the Walsall boss keen to avoid injuries and manage his squad through the busy schedule.

After tonight’s 230-mile round trip, they face another lengthy journey to Gillingham on Saturday.

Flynn explained that the schedule this season is going to be tough to manage – and with five players out injured, it is making it doubly difficult.

“I wish we had a deep squad,” admitted Flynn. “We only have 19 fit players at the moment with five out injured, so this week is going to be tough. There is a lot of travelling so we might have to freshen it up.

“The injuries; we have Joe Riley, Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie. There are three key players who get into most League Two teams. It is unfortunate but you have to get on with it.”

If Flynn does made changes at Holker Street – it is unlikely to be as many as were made for last week’s EFL Cup win.

Timmy Abraham, who netted in that win and claimed the winner at Newport – although it officially remains an own-goal – could replace Andy Williams up top in one potential change.

Tom Knowles has looked lively in his substitute appearances in the league and his display in the cup and is an option behind the strikers in place of Isaac Hutchinson.

And Jack Earing, who has come off the bench in the league games so far – could come in for Brandon Comley – if Flynn decides to make a change in the middle.

However, it is unlikely he will change his rock solid defence which has been breached once this season – against the free scoring Bluebirds.

Pete Wild’s side lost at Sutton on Saturday but their opening two league games saw them score three times in each on the way to 3-2 victories. “They’ve got goals in them,” added the Saddlers boss.

“They have started exceptionally well.

“There are no easy games in this league this season, so it is going to be a tough, tough evening, but we need to believe we can cause them problems to get the three points.”

The Saddlers head to Holker Street in second place – after their 100 per cent was dashed late on against Stevenage leaving Leyton Orient as the only side with threw wins from three.

But despite their good start to the campaign – defender Hayden White believes there is still much more to come from him and his team mates.