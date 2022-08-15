Veteran Peter Clarke leads by example again: Walsall 1-1 Stevenage - Ratings

Peter Clarke

Ratings

Owen Evans 6

The keeper was largely untested all afternoon and did almost everything right. Got down well to keep out a close range effort early on - and handled well, but in the last minute he came and didn't get near to the ball that led to the late goal, and will be disappointed with that one.

Hayden White 7

Solid afternoon for the wing back who got forward well, and won the ball back a handful of times in the second period. Defended well in the first period up against the dangerous Reid, and managed to keep him quiet.

Donervon Daniels 7

Continues to form that solid partnership alongside Monthe and Clarke. Won his headers well, set up the goal with his long throw which will cause problems this season, and went close with a long range effort.

Manny Monthe 7

A display fans have come to expect. Solid, unflustered and at times came forward with the ball and tried to start play from the back. Will be disappointed not to defend the goal better.

Peter Clarke 8

The sponsors man of the match was exceptional yet again. If you didn't know his age you wouldn't think the calm and composed defender was 40. Knits the defence together well - and will also be gutted with the goal after defended so well.

Taylor Allen 6

Got up and down well in the heat and worked hard. Got caught a couple of times in the second half with a few chances coming down the left hand side.

Liam Kinsella 7

Another busy and battling display. Won the ball high up in the first period which almost led to changes - and made some important interceptions late on as they looked to see out the game.

Brandon Comley 6

Quiet display from the summer signing. Did his job for the large part of the game - but didn't get on the ball too often.

Isaac Hutchinson 6

Again, didn't get into the game enough and make the impact that fans know he can. Was neat and tidy and did win some clever free kicks late in the game with the home side under pressure.

Andy Williams 6

Ran all day again, worked defenders hard and played a part in the goal putting the defender under pressure. Had a big chance in the second half that went - and over cooked a square pass for Johnson that could have made the game safe.

Danny Johnson 7

Can see why Flynn wanted him on a permanent. Buried the golden chance early in the game, worked hard and has struck up a good rapport with Williams. Will be disappointed not to have added to his tally in the second half.

Subs

67 - Tom Knowles for Hutchinson 5

Worked the Stevenage defenders in the last quarter of the game - but had little in the way of attacking chances.