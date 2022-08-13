Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: No Walsall panic buys

By Liam Keen

Michael Flynn insists he will not be rushed into signing the wrong players as the Walsall boss targets more additions before the end of August.

Co-chairmen Leigh Pomlett and Ben Boycott said this week that the club could yet bring in ‘one or two’ more players before the window slams shut. The Saddlers are currently struggling with several injury issues and head coach Flynn is eager to bring in more signings, but would not say in which positions.

“We’re still looking and it has to be the right players,” Flynn said. “I only have one loan spot left, so I have to be mindful of that. I know we can have more loans but I wouldn’t do that, it’s unhealthy to have more than the five loans you can use.

“If the right players become available and we can get them, then I will be looking to add, but I won’t be rushing into it.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

