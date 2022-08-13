Michael Flynn: No Walsall panic buys

Michael Flynn

Co-chairmen Leigh Pomlett and Ben Boycott said this week that the club could yet bring in ‘one or two’ more players before the window slams shut. The Saddlers are currently struggling with several injury issues and head coach Flynn is eager to bring in more signings, but would not say in which positions.

“We’re still looking and it has to be the right players,” Flynn said. “I only have one loan spot left, so I have to be mindful of that. I know we can have more loans but I wouldn’t do that, it’s unhealthy to have more than the five loans you can use.