Football-mad Liam Bennett loving life on loan at Walsall

Liam Bennett

The 20-year-old arrived from Cambridge this summer and has already shown his incredible energy and fitness with a starring performance in the win over Swindon in mid-week.

Bennett insists that attitude comes from a love for the game as he harnesses his childhood dream of becoming a professional.

“I’m full of energy, positive, want to create chances and be defensively solid. I love a one against one battle against physically imposing players.” Bennett said.

“It’s just within me. I play football every day, even if I have a day off I want to get out and do something.

“I was playing football-tennis yesterday with my mates. I want to do the best I can. Football is my life. It’s been my life since the age of eight and my ambition is to go as high as I can. I’ll do my best to make that happen.

“I have a saying: I want to play like an experienced pro but have that little kid within me.

“When you’re younger and at tournaments you’re enjoying the game, and that’s what I try to do.”

Naturally a right-back, Bennett impressed on the left flank against Swindon before moving over to the right – in a performance head coach Michael Flynn said should have earned him the man of the match award.

Bennett added: “When you get the opportunity it’s about proving yourself and showing what you can do. I got my chance Tuesday and took it really well and clearly I’ve made a good statement for myself and I’m in the manager’s thoughts.

“It’s up to him at the end of the day, but if I’m called upon I’ll be ready.

“I’ve fitted in really well and it’s a great bunch of lads.

“I’ve really enjoyed the test and can’t wait to keep showing what I can do and what this team can do. I’m sure it’s capable of lots of good things.

“I want to prove I can play at the level and higher, I’m an ambitious guy who gives 100 per cent.

“I made a good statement for myself. I’m versatile and can play on the left and the right.

“Every time I play I give 100 per cent and I want to show what I can do. I felt I did that.