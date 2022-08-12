Staying focused key for Walsall's Owen Evans

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans

The 25-year-old has enjoyed three consecutive clean sheets at the start of his Walsall career as boss Michael Flynn makes an impressive start to the campaign.

Evans was forced into one big save in the Carabao Cup win over Swindon this week but was otherwise untroubled, and he believes that focus and mental strength is important for any goalkeeper to make a success of the position.

"That's one of the most difficult jobs as a goalkeeper, staying mentally switched on for 90 minutes," Evans said.

"We're not as physically challenged on a Saturday, it's probably our easiest day physically, but we should be coming off the pitch mentally drained because we're focusing for that long.

"If you only get called on once or twice a game, you've got to make sure you're ready to step up to the task.

"The proof is in the pudding. It's a joy to watch.

"The lads are working hard for each other with the intensity we defend and press.

"We defend from the front, that's the way the gaffer likes to work, so they should get part of the clean sheet bonus as well, but I don't think they do!