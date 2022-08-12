Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staying focused key for Walsall's Owen Evans

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Owen Evans insists that mental strength is an essential trait of being a goalkeeper and believes it has helped him in his good start to life at Walsall.

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans
Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans

The 25-year-old has enjoyed three consecutive clean sheets at the start of his Walsall career as boss Michael Flynn makes an impressive start to the campaign.

Evans was forced into one big save in the Carabao Cup win over Swindon this week but was otherwise untroubled, and he believes that focus and mental strength is important for any goalkeeper to make a success of the position.

"That's one of the most difficult jobs as a goalkeeper, staying mentally switched on for 90 minutes," Evans said.

"We're not as physically challenged on a Saturday, it's probably our easiest day physically, but we should be coming off the pitch mentally drained because we're focusing for that long.

"If you only get called on once or twice a game, you've got to make sure you're ready to step up to the task.

"The proof is in the pudding. It's a joy to watch.

"The lads are working hard for each other with the intensity we defend and press.

"We defend from the front, that's the way the gaffer likes to work, so they should get part of the clean sheet bonus as well, but I don't think they do!

"But they've been getting a lot of goal bonuses at the moment so they can't complain."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News