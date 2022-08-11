Owen Evans hails Walsall defenders for clean sheets

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans

Alongside the 100 per cent start to the season, Saddlers are yet to concede a goal in their opening three games, after the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swindon on Tuesday night.

Evans was forced into one impressive save during that clash and has given credit to the defence for playing their part in the clean sheet record.

“The lads have gelled really well together and that shows with the goals we’re scoring and the clean sheets we’re keeping,” Evans said.

“It obviously looks well on the goalkeeper keeping clean sheets, but it’s a team effort.

“The lads in front of me, the five or the four, have been fantastic and made my job a lot easier.

“It’s what you get judged on at the end of the day.

“You can make all the saves in the world, but as long as there’s a zero there it looks good on you.

“I’ve barely made many saves, so credit to the lads in front of me who have done most of the hard work.

“They win so many headers so it’s a lot less stressful when the ball comes in. They dominate the ball in the air, they defend one on one well and stop the crosses, which makes my job a lot easier.”

It came as somewhat of a surprise to see Evans playing, after starting the first two league games, as many expected Michael Flynn to bring in second choice goalkeeper Adam Przybek.

When asked if he was expecting to play, Evans added: “I had no idea. I want to play as many games as possible and you have to have that mentality and drive.

“It’s up to the gaffer at the end of the day and I have to make sure I’m ready for every game possible and make sure I perform well to keep my place in the team.

“I haven’t spoken to him properly, I just knew I was playing. I switched on and was ready to hopefully keep another clean sheet and get through to the next round.