Lateness costs Ronan Maher Walsall minutes

By Liam KeenWalsall FC

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn admits young attacking midfielder Ronan Maher would have played more minutes against Swindon on Tuesday if he was not late for the team meeting.

Ronan Maher gets brought down here for a penalty
Ronan Maher gets brought down here for a penalty

The 17-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute and impressed – winning the penalty that resulted in the opening goal.

“Ronan Maher, when he came on, was very lively. He would have had longer if he wasn’t late for the team meeting,” Flynn said. “But he’s a kid with ability and is somebody that is showing me that he’s knocking on the door. He’s somebody I have a lot of time for. It’s very unlike him, he’s not been late once. He knows. I’ve told him it’s not acceptable. He’s lucky I can’t fine him because he’s still in the academy, but he would have had a little bit longer if he wasn’t (late).

“Maybe that sinks in. It doesn’t always have to be a monetary thing and he’s a smashing kid, who I have a lot of time for. “

