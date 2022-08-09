Walsall's Timmy Abraham: Something special in the dressing room

Walsall's Timmy Abraham

The Saddlers have won both of their opening two League Two games and enter tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Swindon in high spirits.

And Abraham, who joined the club this summer as one of 16 new additions that the Saddlers have made so far, believes the atmosphere among the squad has played a big part in their impressive start.

He said: “It feels like there is something special in the dressing room, 100 per cent, it doesn’t feel new or like I don’t know the players.