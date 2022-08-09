Notification Settings

Walsall's Timmy Abraham: Something special in the dressing room

By Liam Keen

Timmy Abraham believes Walsall’s ‘special’ dressing room has helped propel them to an unbeaten start to the season.

Walsall's Timmy Abraham
The Saddlers have won both of their opening two League Two games and enter tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Swindon in high spirits.

And Abraham, who joined the club this summer as one of 16 new additions that the Saddlers have made so far, believes the atmosphere among the squad has played a big part in their impressive start.

He said: “It feels like there is something special in the dressing room, 100 per cent, it doesn’t feel new or like I don’t know the players.

“We have all got to know each other really quickly and integrated all our different attributes together and we are looking forward to the future, and getting better.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

