Leigh Pomlett: Walsall could still make one or two more signings

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Co-chairman Leigh Pomlett has revealed Walsall are still targeting ‘one or two’ more signings before the window slams shut.

The club has made 16 signings so far this summer and manager Michael Flynn has made an impressive start in the league with two wins from two.

Now, Pomlett says the Saddlers may not be finished in the market.

He said: “We moved early this year. Michael gave me four names before we finished kicking the ball last season, and those four names are here, so we moved pretty quickly.

“That was great because it gave them time to gel.

“I wouldn’t expect another six or seven, but possibly one or two.”

Fellow co-chairman Ben Boycott added: “It’s not necessarily done, there is room and we are looking at some additional things, really just to sure up a couple areas.

“The good news in that is we have 20-something days left in the window and we have the majority of our business done, so we won’t be left on August 31 scrambling.

“But we’re not necessarily finished with signings.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

