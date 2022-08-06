Walsall's Tom Knowles determined to crack it in Football League

Tom Knowles New Saddlers signing Tom Knowles

Knowles came through at Cambridge but had eight spells on loan before moving permanently to Yeovil.

His EFL opportunities were few and far between but the versatile forward is determined to make the most of his latest chance after arriving at Walsall on Thursday.

“The National League is a really tough league. Look at the money being spent and the teams in there, there’s more Football League clubs there than anywhere,” he said.

“It’s a really tough league and I really enjoyed my time at Yeovil. They were brilliant to me, gave me a platform and believed in me.

“Now I’m looking forward to doing that in the league and pushing on. If I was ever to move on from Yeovil it had to be the right club because I loved it there.

“This came up and I was really excited by the opportunity. It’s something that I had a good think about and couldn’t say no to.

“Now I can focus on it and really do well. I’m delighted and really happy to be here.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do, try to push on in my career, and I think this is the perfect next step for me.

“It’s always nice to go somewhere and feel wanted.

“It’s really big for a player because it gives you a lot of confidence, with everything of your shoulders and enjoy the football.

“That’s exactly what I want to go and do.”

The 23-year-old was made aware of interest in him earlier in the week and Walsall moved quickly to secure his signature, after paying an undisclosed fee for his signature.

“I heard there was a bit of interest and I liked the idea of it, but I wanted to keep my feet on the ground and not get carried away,” he added.

“I carried on working hard and then earlier this week I heard it was gathering momentum and by Wednesday I knew it was going to happen.

“I’m really excited by the opportunity and buzzing to be here.

“It’s always nice coming into a new team and making new friends.