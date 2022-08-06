Walsall new boy Tom Knowles has eyes on promotion

Tom Knowles

The attacker’s move from Yeovil sees him move up from non-league, but the 23-year-old is determined not to stop there as he targets a move up the leagues with the Saddlers.

When asked if Walsall matched his ambition when he arrived for an undisclosed fee, he said: “One hundred per cent. It’s easy to say but everyone wants to get promoted and achieve the most, and I think this club can really do that.

“With the squad and the gaffer it’s definitely a really positive step.”

When asked about working with boss Michael Flynn, he added: “I spoke to my agent, who is very good friends with him, and he had nothing but good things to say.