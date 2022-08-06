Notification Settings

Walsall new boy Tom Knowles has eyes on promotion

By Liam Keen

Tom Knowles has his eyes set on promotion after becoming Walsall’s latest signing.

Tom Knowles
The attacker’s move from Yeovil sees him move up from non-league, but the 23-year-old is determined not to stop there as he targets a move up the leagues with the Saddlers.

When asked if Walsall matched his ambition when he arrived for an undisclosed fee, he said: “One hundred per cent. It’s easy to say but everyone wants to get promoted and achieve the most, and I think this club can really do that.

“With the squad and the gaffer it’s definitely a really positive step.”

When asked about working with boss Michael Flynn, he added: “I spoke to my agent, who is very good friends with him, and he had nothing but good things to say.

“He had a great reputation with Newport and got into the play-offs, so hopefully we can do that one better and go up automatically.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

