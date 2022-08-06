Newport County launch investigation over 'disgusting' comments towards Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

It was the first time Flynn, who enjoyed four successful years at the club, returned as an opposition.

His side ground out a hard fought 1-0 win - but after the game Flynn slammed a section of Exiles fans for allegedly directing abuse at him, and making derogatory comments regarding his wife.

Now County have released a statement - and have confirmed the club have opened an investigation into the matter.

The club statement read: "Newport County AFC are aware of post-match comments from former manager Michael Flynn in relation to alleged treatment he received from a small minority of County fans during today’s fixture.

"The Club will be conducting an internal investigation alongside Rodney Parade and will act accordingly based upon the conclusion of the investigation."

Following the victory, Flynn said the comments made by a section of fans were disgusting - but praised the majority of Newport fans for a warm welcome on his return.

He said: "Some of the comments [from the fans] behind me, calling my wife all sorts, were absolutely disgusting, so it probably makes it easier to accept the win.

"They’ve got short memories, what me and Hats have done [here] was phenomenal. I left on good terms and I have nothing but respect for the football club.

"It’s only a small few. The rest of the fans were respectful and gave me a lovely ovation from near enough every side of the ground. That was special – something that I’ll never forget.