Former Walsall man Cameron Norman has become a key man for Newport

Cameron Norman during time at Walsall in 2021

Cameron Norman spent the longest spell of his career to date at Walsall before swapping the West Midlands for south Wales last summer – a signing made by current Saddlers boss Michael Flynn no less. Having joined the Saddlers from Oxford United during the January transfer window in 2019, right-back Norman went on to play more than 60 times for the club before moving on.

And the 26-year-old became a key member of the County squad last season, earning plaudits as he played 46 games as they finished in mid-table.

His performances last term caught the eye of Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, who had a bid turned down for the right- back.

That has not affected the mindset of the whole-hearted defender who told reporters in south Wales that he remains fully committed to the Exiles cause.

“It was one of those situations where I didn’t think about things too much,” he said about the bid. “Of course it is flattering to hear those things but I am enjoying my time here.

“It’s always good to hear but I am fully focused on this season and what we want to achieve here.

“I am looking to back it up and I want to have an even better season – I’ve got bigger and better goals personally and as a team.