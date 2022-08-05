Former Walsall man Cameron Norman has become a key man for Newport

Cameron Norman spent the longest spell of his career to date at Walsall before swapping the West Midlands for south Wales last summer – a signing made by current Saddlers boss Michael Flynn no less. Having joined the Saddlers from Oxford United during the January transfer window in 2019, right-back Norman went on to play more than 60 times for the club before moving on.
And the 26-year-old became a key member of the County squad last season, earning plaudits as he played 46 games as they finished in mid-table.
His performances last term caught the eye of Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, who had a bid turned down for the right- back.
That has not affected the mindset of the whole-hearted defender who told reporters in south Wales that he remains fully committed to the Exiles cause.
“It was one of those situations where I didn’t think about things too much,” he said about the bid. “Of course it is flattering to hear those things but I am enjoying my time here.
“It’s always good to hear but I am fully focused on this season and what we want to achieve here.
“I am looking to back it up and I want to have an even better season – I’ve got bigger and better goals personally and as a team.
“I am fully focused on achieving that.”