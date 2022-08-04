Danny Johnson: No Walsall let up

Danny Johnson celebrates his third

Johnson fired an opening day hat-trick in Walsall-s 4-0 demolition of Hartlepool on Saturday and says the squad know they must keep up that impetus.

And for Johnson, the main motivation along with scoring goals is for the team to do well and build on such a promising opening to the campaign.

“We’ve got off to a good start but we know we’ve got to turn up every day,” he added.

“You can’t let yourself go into training or in games otherwise you will get found out.”

Asked what he will be doing with match-ball after Saturday’s flying start, he added: “I haven’t decided yet.