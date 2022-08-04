Notification Settings

Danny Johnson: No Walsall let up

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Saddlers goal hero Danny Johnson insists they must keep their foot on the gas after their superb start to the League Two season.

Danny Johnson celebrates his third

Johnson fired an opening day hat-trick in Walsall-s 4-0 demolition of Hartlepool on Saturday and says the squad know they must keep up that impetus.

And for Johnson, the main motivation along with scoring goals is for the team to do well and build on such a promising opening to the campaign.

“We’ve got off to a good start but we know we’ve got to turn up every day,” he added.

“You can’t let yourself go into training or in games otherwise you will get found out.”

Asked what he will be doing with match-ball after Saturday’s flying start, he added: “I haven’t decided yet.

“I’ll probably put the seat belt on it when I’m going back and make sure it’s looked after and stick it next to the TV for the next few days and enjoy it.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

