Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hat-trick hero Danny Johnson's Walsall delight

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Hat-trick hero Danny Johnson is relishing the chance to be Walsall’s go-to guy when it comes to goals – but jokingly admitted it’s ‘only downhill from here’ after a blistering start to his Saddlers career.

Hat trick hero 'DJ' Danny Johnson got Hartlepool in a spin after his third goal!.
Hat trick hero 'DJ' Danny Johnson got Hartlepool in a spin after his third goal!.

The 29-year-old striker marked his debut with a clinical hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Hartlepool and is relishing any increased expectation such a spectacular introduction may bring.

“With your debut you always want to start off well, give the fans something to look forward to I’d have taken one goal today,” said Johnson. “I did joke to the gaffer that I was going to get two but, three, I never dreamed of, that would have been greedy so I’m delighted.

“I said when I signed, I wanted to come and score goals and be that person in the team they turn to and say, ‘go on and get us a goal today’.

“I suppose that has set a standard – I’ve joked that it is downhill here for me from here because I don’t know how I’m going to top that!”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News