Hat-trick hero Danny Johnson's Walsall delight

Hat trick hero 'DJ' Danny Johnson got Hartlepool in a spin after his third goal!.

The 29-year-old striker marked his debut with a clinical hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Hartlepool and is relishing any increased expectation such a spectacular introduction may bring.

“With your debut you always want to start off well, give the fans something to look forward to I’d have taken one goal today,” said Johnson. “I did joke to the gaffer that I was going to get two but, three, I never dreamed of, that would have been greedy so I’m delighted.

“I said when I signed, I wanted to come and score goals and be that person in the team they turn to and say, ‘go on and get us a goal today’.