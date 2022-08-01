Notification Settings

Michael Flynn delight at Walsall professionalism

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall Head Coach Michael Flynn was delighted to see his team send out a statement with an opening day thrashing of Hartlepool – but he won’t be getting carried away.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Saturday’s 4-0 win including a hat-trick from Danny Johnson provided the perfect launchpad to Flynn’s first full season at the helm, and an indication of how he is trying to ‘shift the mentality’ around the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

And, while there will undoubtedly be many twists and turns and challenges ahead during the ups and downs of a League Two season, Flynn will be demanding these levels as the bare minimum of effort and professionalism from his much-changed squad.

“It was a good start to the season and a very, very good performance by the team,” he said. “Danny will get the plaudits for scoring a hat-trick on his debut for the club but I was more impressed with the way we went about our work when we were 4-0 up. The professionalism, the talking, the demanding nature from the players to do things right was more pleasing for me because that’s when you can switch off and maybe not keep a clean sheet and that would have been a downer because we completely dominated the game.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

