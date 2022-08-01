Michael Flynn delight at Walsall professionalism

And, while there will undoubtedly be many twists and turns and challenges ahead during the ups and downs of a League Two season, Flynn will be demanding these levels as the bare minimum of effort and professionalism from his much-changed squad.

“It was a good start to the season and a very, very good performance by the team,” he said. “Danny will get the plaudits for scoring a hat-trick on his debut for the club but I was more impressed with the way we went about our work when we were 4-0 up. The professionalism, the talking, the demanding nature from the players to do things right was more pleasing for me because that’s when you can switch off and maybe not keep a clean sheet and that would have been a downer because we completely dominated the game.”