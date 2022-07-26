Notification Settings

Saddlers complete signing of striker Timmy Abraham

Walsall FCPublished:

Walsall have completed the signing of striker Timmy Abraham on a one-year contract.

The 21-year-old – brother of Roma and England ace Tammy – moves to the Bescot after a successful trial this summer.

And he cannot wait to get going when the League Two season kicks off on Saturday.

“I’m very happy to be able to come here and play for this team and put this shirt on," he said. “I’ve enjoyed integrating with the boys, getting to know the environment and the coaching staff.

“I love running in behind, I love working hard for the team, scoring goals and assisting and hopefully, here is where I start that period of consistent goals and assists.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to it.”

Abraham spent last season on loan in League Two with Newport County, where he worked under current Saddlers head coach Michael Flynn – scoring three times in 17 appearances – and has also been on loan at Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Raith Rovers.

“Timmy has done well in pre-season,” Flynn added. “He showed a real ethic and desire to try and earn a contract here.

“What he adds to the squad is unbelievable pace.

“He’s a smashing lad, he works hard and now we’ve got to try and improve him in certain areas for him to hopefully fulfil the potential he could have.”

