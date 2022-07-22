Walsall's busy windows: How the Saddlers averaged 14 incomings per season over the last ten years

Andreas Makris Dabo .

Long contracts are at a premium in the likes of League Two compared with the top divisions, and clubs on tight budgets are always looking for the next top free agent - or a loan signing for a bigger club.

And that has certainly been the case at the Poundland Bescot Stadium this summer - where Michael Flynn has done some shrewd business to bring in 13 new players as he looks to re-build and put his stamp on the club during his first summer window.

With the Saddlers having had a busy summer of business so far, we looked back over the last ten seasons to see how the transfer turnover has evolved at the club.

Over those ten seasons, including summer and January windows, Walsall have averaged 14 additions to their squad, with the highest turnover coming in the 2018/2019 campaign when they signed 22 players in one campaign.

Only twice in the last ten years have their handed deals to less than 10 players - and over the last five years, including this summer, they are averaging 16 additions.

In total, 139 new players have come through the door since 2013 - so here is a closer look at some of the busy windows Walsall have had in their recent history.

2022/23

This current window was expected to be a busy one as Flynn puts his own side together.

He's added ten free transfers, including te experienced Andy Williams and Peter Clarke - while also bringing in youngsters such as Flynn Clarke on loan from Norwich and Douglas James-Taylor from Stoke.

Peter Clarke in pre-season action

2021/22

It was a busy season for Matt Taylor - despite only being in the job for a number of months.

He opted for experience in the large majority of his signings, with the likes of Stephen Ward and Joss Labadie coming to the club. Loan players such as George Miller proved to be good signings who made a difference - with 14 new faces coming in across the campaign.

2020/21

Loans and frees again - this time 12 of them in total.

Former West Brom man Max Melbourne came in from Lincoln, with eight loanees arriving in total.

2019/20

It was a busy summer and season back in 2019/20 as 18 new faces came through the door throughout the campaign.

It was a mixture of youth and experience, as it tends to be, with the likes of Mat Sadler and Gary Liddle coming in.

Mat Sadler during his second spell with the club

Boss Darrell Clarke also brought in youngsters on free moves - with Elijah Adebayo arriving at the club from Fulham. He would go on to do well in the Championship with Luton Town.

2018/19

The busiest season Walsall have undergone in terms of signings as 22 new players came into the club under Dean Keates.

More youngsters came in on frees that summer, with Keates bringing in the likes of Zeli Ismail and Josh Ginnelly, as well as Josh Gordon from Leicester.

Matt Jarvis came on loan from Norwich to add some experience, with Conor Ronan arriving on loan from Wolves.

Zeli Ismail during his time with Walsall

They also brought in loanees from around the region, with Jack Fitzwater arriving from Albion and Corey Blackett-Taylor from Villa.

2016/17

This season under Jon Whitney was another busy one - with 16 coming in in total.

It was one of the last time Walsall paid a transfer fee for a player - a reported £319,000 to Cypriot side Anorthosis for Andreas Makris.