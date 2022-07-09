Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards

Villa chief Steven Gerrard and Saddlers boss Michael Flynn both took the opportunity to look at plenty of players, with the visitors displaying a clinical edge at a sun-soaked Bescot.

The Premier League side opened the scoring in a matter of minutes as Leon Bailey rifled the ball into the net from close range, and they continued to impress in attack.

Cameron Archer got in on the act before the first half was over with a lovely chip.