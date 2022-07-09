Notification Settings

Walsall 0 Aston Villa 4: Joe Edward and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah following the Walsall's 4-0 pre-season defeat to Aston Villa.

Villa chief Steven Gerrard and Saddlers boss Michael Flynn both took the opportunity to look at plenty of players, with the visitors displaying a clinical edge at a sun-soaked Bescot.

The Premier League side opened the scoring in a matter of minutes as Leon Bailey rifled the ball into the net from close range, and they continued to impress in attack.

Cameron Archer got in on the act before the first half was over with a lovely chip.

Villa would introduce a completely fresh outfield line-up for the second period and two of their big hitters made it a straightforward success, with Ollie Watkins slotting home and Douglas Luiz netting straight from a corner.

Nathan Judah

