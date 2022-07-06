Walsall boss Michael Flynn confident he will strike deals for forwards

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers have brought in 12 players so far but are still light on strikers.

Flynn insists he is pleased with the work he has done so far but admits players will still be coming in – while others will go in the opposite direction.

“I’m pleased (with the business so far), but the proof is in the pudding when the games start,” he said.

“For me, it needed that big overhaul. There’ll be more players coming in and a few more leaving that are already here because they need to play football and I don’t see them playing at the minute under myself.

“There’ll be more players coming in but I have to be careful of the budget.

“We’re all aware that we need one or two more strikers and I’m working hard on that, but I won’t be rushing in. I’ll be waiting for the right person that we can afford and hopefully we can get one or two of them.

“A couple of deals were done early doors, which was good because it allows you to keep that momentum.

“Some have taken longer than others, we’ve missed out on targets – outpriced because a few teams are spending a lot of money, even though the board, club and new owners have been fantastic and supported me in everything I’ve asked.

“We still have to live within our restraints and I’m very conscious and careful of that, but if the right player becomes available and we need to push that, I will definitely be on to them.”

Walsall have also lost goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor, who has joined his old club Birmingham.

Flynn says he is disappointed to see the 50-year-old depart and that he is working on naming his replacement.

He added: “First and foremost I am gutted that Maik has left. He is a fantastic goalkeeping coach and someone who had so much respect from the staff and the players.

“I wish him luck. We’ll stay friends.

“It was something Maik felt he couldn’t turn down. He’s done it in the right way – he called me as soon as he knew and I wish him well.