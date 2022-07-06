Liam Gordon faces stint on the Walsall sidelines

The defender joined the Saddlers at the end of May after his contract with Bolton expired, but boss Michael Flynn says the 23-year-old is now sidelined.

“With Liam, we’re just waiting now on the results of his op, and hopefully he won’t be too long,” he said. “It was just one of those freak accidents on the training ground. He’s fallen over and damaged a muscle around his foot. Unfortunately there was a bit of a complication with it and it had to be operated on.