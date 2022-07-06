Notification Settings

Liam Gordon faces stint on the Walsall sidelines

By Liam Keen

New Walsall signing Liam Gordon has had an operation after suffering a ‘bizarre’ foot injury in training.

Liam Gordon

The defender joined the Saddlers at the end of May after his contract with Bolton expired, but boss Michael Flynn says the 23-year-old is now sidelined.

“With Liam, we’re just waiting now on the results of his op, and hopefully he won’t be too long,” he said. “It was just one of those freak accidents on the training ground. He’s fallen over and damaged a muscle around his foot. Unfortunately there was a bit of a complication with it and it had to be operated on.

“It’s a completely bizarre injury and I’ve never seen anything like it, if I’m honest.”

Jack Earing is also currently out with a small issue. Flynn added: “Jack has a slight bit of inflammation on his Achilles, so it’s nothing too serious.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

