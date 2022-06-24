Notification Settings

Leigh Pomplett disappointed with results during time as sole Walsall chairman

By Joe Edwards

Leigh Pomlett has admitted his disappointment over Walsall's lack of on-pitch success during his time as sole chairman.

Pomlett is now co-chairman after the Trivela Group takeover, serving in the role alongside the American firm's managing director Ben Boycott.

When asked to assess his three years as the Saddlers' majority shareholder, Pomlett said: "I reflect on them with some satisfaction as we came out of Covid probably better than any other club. We did very, very well.

"I'm really disappointed in the football.

"I did not plan on coming 16th in the league. Which chairman does?

"I'm very pleased with the financial stability and the work we did to get this partnership, as that's been intensive.

"I'm pleased we have found a solution for the stadium.

"But the thing that mattered to me most, and I need help with, is out on the pitch."

Pomlett added: "It's a big admittance as a chairman that you need new impetus, new help, new money, new thinking. Ben brings all those things, and I give him stability and experience.

"I'm very comfortable with the future of the club."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

