Walsall to face West Ham in EFL Trophy

Last week Michael Flynn's men were drawn against Cheltenham Town and MK Dons in their group for the trophy.
The second part of the draw, where Premier League Under 23 sides are put into the hat, took place on Thursday prior to the Carabao Cup draw.
And they have been pulled out against West Ham.
The Hammers side in the EFL Trophy is expected to be made up of young players - however Premier League clubs have handed run outs to some first team fringe players, since their Under 23 sides were entered into the competition.