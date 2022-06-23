Notification Settings

Walsall to face West Ham in EFL Trophy

By Jonny DruryWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall will face West Ham Under 23s in the EFL Trophy.

Walsall in action against Brighton Under 23s last season
Last week Michael Flynn's men were drawn against Cheltenham Town and MK Dons in their group for the trophy.

The second part of the draw, where Premier League Under 23 sides are put into the hat, took place on Thursday prior to the Carabao Cup draw.

And they have been pulled out against West Ham.

The Hammers side in the EFL Trophy is expected to be made up of young players - however Premier League clubs have handed run outs to some first team fringe players, since their Under 23 sides were entered into the competition.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

