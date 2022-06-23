Walsall 2022/23 fixtures: Hartlepool at home up first for Michael Flynn's men

Walsall will face Hartlepool at home on the opening day

The 2022/23 EFL fixtures have been released and the Saddlers start at Bescot on Saturday, July 30.

Boss Michael Flynn will head back to former club Newport County for the first time the following weekend, while August also takes in clashes with newcomers Gillingham and Grimsby Town and an arduous Tuesday night trip to Barrow.

Walsall will travel to Valley Parade to face Bradford City on the first weekend of September and a trip to last season's National League winners Stockport County stands out in October.

November only has two league fixtures due to the FA Cup first and second round ties taking place at the start and end of the month.

The Saddlers are due to be at Swindon Town – looking to avenge last term's 5-0 thrashing at the County Ground – on Boxing Day.

Early on in 2023, supporters will have the opportunity to take in a new ground at AFC Wimbledon while another long Tuesday night journey to Colchester United comes in February.

Walsall will be aiming to avoid a repeat of last term's woeful loss at Stevenage in March while a busy April will see them play seven matches.

Flynn's men will finish the campaign at home against Doncaster Rovers, who now boast the Saddlers' top scorer from last campaign, George Miller.

July

30 - Hartlepool (h)

August

6 - Newport County (a)

13 - Stevenage (h)

16 - Barrow (a)

20 - Gillingham (a)

27 - Grimsby (h)

September

3 - Bradford (a)

10 - Northampton (h)

13 - Colchester (h)

17 - Leyton Orient (a)

24 - Tranmere (h)

October

1 - Stockport (a)

8 - AFC Wimbledon (h)

15 - Mansfield (a)

22 - Sutton (a)

25 - Harrogate (h)

29 - Rochdale (h)

November

12 - Carlisle (a)

19 - Crawley (h)

December

3 - Doncaster (a)

10 - Salford (a)

17 - Crewe (h)

26 - Swindon (a)

29 - Stockport (h)

January

1 - Mansfield (h)

7 - AFC Wimbledon (a)

14 - Tranmere (a)

21 - Swindon (h)

28 - Bradford (h)

February

4 - Northampton (a)

11 - Leyton Orient (h)

14 - Colchester (a)

18 - Newport County (h)

25 - Hartlepool (a)

March

4 - Barrow (h)

11 - Stevenage (a)

18 - Gillingham (h)

25 - Grimsby (a)

April

1 - Sutton (h)

7 - Rochdale (a)

10 - Carlisle (h)

15 - Crewe (a)

18 - Harrogate (a)

22 - Salford (h)

29 - Crawley (a)

May