Walsall bring in Derby County playmaker Isaac Hutchinson

Isaac Hutchinson

The 22-year-old arrives at Bescot on a one-year contract, with an option to extend, having impressed while on loan at Crawley Town in League Two last season.

He has also had spells at Southend United and Forest Green Rovers after coming through the youth set-up at Brighton.

"I am buzzing to get it over the line,” said Hutchinson.

“I spoke to the manager a couple of weeks ago and I loved everything that he had to say, it was a positive chat.

“I am an attacking midfielder, but I can play in any of the midfield roles and try and put my own spin on it.

“I can play out wide as well if needed and I think what fans will see is me trying to attack and try and get them off their seat. I’ll also do what I can defensively to try and help the team.

“To get it over the line and to be a Walsall player, I am happy."

Hutchinson scored twice in 19 games for Crawley last season, getting the winner against Walsall in April.

He made four senior appearances for Derby and, before that, played 40 times for Southend.

“Isaac has real energy in midfield,” said Flynn.

“He’s box-to-box and can add goals and assists.

“He’s had a good upbringing at Derby and he scored against us last season for Crawley.