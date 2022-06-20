Walsall bring in Taylor Allen after Forest Green release

Taylor Allen

The Walsall-born 22-year-old, who can play in midfield or as a wing-back, joins the Saddlers on a one-year deal.

He played nine times in all competitions as Rovers won League Two last term and has previously had loan spells at Hereford, Gloucester City and Leamington in non-league.

"I’m buzzing and really happy to get it done,” said Allen.

“Coming away from Forest Green going into the new season, I’m really looking forward to it.

“I just want to kick on and really help this team move forward, which I feel Walsall can do as a club, kick on and get back to where they need to be so hopefully, I can come in this year and help that.

“I was born in Walsall and live round the area so I know what Walsall means to people.

"I know some fans and I know the passion that’s in the club and I’m buzzing to be here.”

Allen began his career with Romulus before moving on to Nuneaton and then Forest Green.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn added: “He’s young, hungry, six-foot-one, left-footed and he can play in midfield or wing-back.

“He’s local and fits all the attributes that we’re looking for, he’s very good on the ball technically.