Leigh Pomlett feels 'sense of relief' of Walsall future

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Leigh Pomlett feels a sense of relief after selling the majority of Walsall to the Trivela Group and giving the fans 'a different future'.

Benjamin Boycott and Leigh Pomlett
Pomlett, who is now the Saddlers' co-chairman alongside Trivela's Ben Boycott, sold 51 per cent of his shares to the American firm.

They will then acquire his remaining 25 per cent shareholding within two years and provide the funds to buy back Bescot.

Asked whether he is relieved to see his three-year tenure as sole chairman come to an end, Pomlett said: "It's a relief in the sense that I strongly believe the way I've charted the club for the future is right.

"I don't go to bed at night thinking 'I wish I was still chairman and fully in charge'.

"I'm relieved I've got some help into the football club that will get us where I want us to go – a lot faster than I can do on my own.

"I'm relieved I can give the fans a view of a different sort of future."

Pomlett took over from Jeff Bonser in 2019 and had to steer Walsall through the pandemic.

He had long outlined his desire to secure the Bescot freehold and get the Saddlers into League One.

"I never intended to be here long. I said a few years ago to regard me as a transitional chairman," added Pomlett.

"I said that three years ago and have done everything other than getting us back into League One."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

