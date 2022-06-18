Walsall exploring options for Saddlers Club renovation

The Saddlers Club

The supporters’ club used to be a popular haunt on matchdays but has been something of an eyesore at Bescot since its closure in 2018.

Walsall have been keen to refurbish the space and following Trivela’s takeover, the American firm have injected around £300,000 for infrastructure inclusive of that project.

Discussions are now being had as to how to ensure the supporters’ club is profitable – and not just when matches are on.

“There’s lots of conversations left to be had,” said Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott.

“What we know is there’s a ton of potential there.

“It’s a large, nice structure that’s in desperate need of refurbishment.

“It absolutely should be an asset for our supporter base to enjoy.”

Making the space a sports bar, restaurant or concert venue have all been raised as potential solutions by supporters.

Walsall, ultimately, would look to make use of the refurbished building all year round.

“As for what exactly that looks like, there’s a lot of conversations left to be had internally and, frankly, a lot of conversations left to be had in Walsall, so we can best gauge what will best serve our supporters,” said Boycott.

“What exactly those conversations end up looking like will impact the timetable, but it is a matter of priority.”

Boycott, meanwhile, says Walsall’s location is another positive Trivela took into account when becoming majority shareholders.

“Our due diligence on this opportunity took a year and was very sweeping,” added Boycott.

“We examined the football side and the business side. We looked at all of that.

“A club that’s centrally located in England, right on the M6, with the revenue that’s brought in through the advertising board.