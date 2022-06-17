Notification Settings

Walsall will 'tap into' former US footballer Matt Jordan's experience

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Co-chairman Ben Boycott says Walsall will tap into the experience of Matt Jordan, though the former US footballer won't yet take a formal role at the club.

Benjamin Boycott
Benjamin Boycott

Jordan is part of the Saddlers' new owners, the Trivela Group as their vice president of global football.

The former goalkeeper previously held technical director and general manager roles at both Montreal Impact and Houston Dynamo.

On whether he could fulfil a similar position at Walsall after Jamie Fullarton's departure back in April, Boycott said: "It's too early to say.

"Matt has tremendous experience in that area of football clubs.

"Let's also be honest that League Two is its own animal and being a technical director in the MLS is not the same as being a technical director in League Two. We realise that.

"All that being said, we have somebody on our leadership team with a tremendous background and capability in an area that's recently been vacated in the club.

"The potential for some synergy there is certainly possible."

Boycott says Jordan will initially serve the Saddlers in an advisory capacity.

"To start with, it's definitely that," added Boycott.

"It's too early to say anything more specific."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

