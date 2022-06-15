Walsall complete loan deal for Cambridge youngster Liam Bennett

Liam Bennett (Photo: Walsall FC)

The 20-year-old played 10 times for the U's last season, with one of those appearances coming against the Saddlers in the EFL Trophy.

He previously had a loan spell at non-league Hemel Hempstead Town and recently signed a new contract at Cambridge.

“I am absolutely delighted. It is a really big opportunity for me to go and make lots of progression in the game and to see what I can do here and I just can’t wait to get started," said Bennett.

“I have had a few loans in the past and they give you opportunities to go and play and show what you can do.

“I like to express myself and that is what I want to do. I want to try and do all I can for this club and put myself in a good position for future years.

“I am a lad that is full of energy, I like to express myself, I like to get up and down the pitch creating chances but also make sure I am solid defensively.

“I really like to battle against players that are physically stronger, I really like a challenge.”

Walsall boss Michael Flynn added: "Liam comes in to add competition to the squad.

“He’s played higher in League One. He’s honest, he’s up and down the pitch, has great energy and can play in a few positions.