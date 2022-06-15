Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall complete loan deal for Cambridge youngster Liam Bennett

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall have brought in young full-back Liam Bennett on a season-long loan from Cambridge United.

Liam Bennett (Photo: Walsall FC)
Liam Bennett (Photo: Walsall FC)

The 20-year-old played 10 times for the U's last season, with one of those appearances coming against the Saddlers in the EFL Trophy.

He previously had a loan spell at non-league Hemel Hempstead Town and recently signed a new contract at Cambridge.

“I am absolutely delighted. It is a really big opportunity for me to go and make lots of progression in the game and to see what I can do here and I just can’t wait to get started," said Bennett.

“I have had a few loans in the past and they give you opportunities to go and play and show what you can do.

“I like to express myself and that is what I want to do. I want to try and do all I can for this club and put myself in a good position for future years.

Liam Bennett (Photo: Walsall FC)

“I am a lad that is full of energy, I like to express myself, I like to get up and down the pitch creating chances but also make sure I am solid defensively.

“I really like to battle against players that are physically stronger, I really like a challenge.”

Walsall boss Michael Flynn added: "Liam comes in to add competition to the squad.

“He’s played higher in League One. He’s honest, he’s up and down the pitch, has great energy and can play in a few positions.

“I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News