Leigh Pomlett: Michael Flynn excited about Walsall's future

By Joe Edwards

Walsall co-chairman Leigh Pomlett says head coach Michael Flynn is very excited by the Trivela Group takeover and the potential that comes with it.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Pomlett insists Flynn was kept in the dark about Trivela becoming the Saddlers’ majority owners until just a few days before it was made official. When asked how the Welshman reacted to the news, Pomlett said: “He’s been great.

“Michael’s not been here as he’s been on holiday, so I couldn’t ask him to cancel his holiday.

“Ben (Boycott, fellow Walsall co-chairman) and I had a conference with Michael just before he flew away on his holidays. We brought him up to speed then.

“He’s excited, like any manager would be with more financial resources. I’ve said to him to temper his enthusiasm and ‘you’re not going to sign Ronaldo’.

“But he’s excited by it. He wants to be at a club that realises his ambition.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

