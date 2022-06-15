Leigh Pomlett: Michael Flynn excited about Walsall's future

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Pomlett insists Flynn was kept in the dark about Trivela becoming the Saddlers’ majority owners until just a few days before it was made official. When asked how the Welshman reacted to the news, Pomlett said: “He’s been great.

“Michael’s not been here as he’s been on holiday, so I couldn’t ask him to cancel his holiday.

“Ben (Boycott, fellow Walsall co-chairman) and I had a conference with Michael just before he flew away on his holidays. We brought him up to speed then.

“He’s excited, like any manager would be with more financial resources. I’ve said to him to temper his enthusiasm and ‘you’re not going to sign Ronaldo’.