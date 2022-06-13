Notification Settings

Ben Boycott: Trivela just focused on Walsall for now

By Joe Edwards

Ben Boycott has emphasised the Trivela Group's aim to invest in clubs across the globe – but says their 'sole focus' is on Walsall for now.

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott
The new co-chairman is excited by the prospect of the American firm being part of multiple teams and having 'synergy' between them.

However, with the Saddlers being the first side they have invested in – becoming majority owners through initially acquiring 51 per cent of Leigh Pomlett's shares – they are keen to get things right at Bescot first and foremost.

"Multi-club is interesting. It's got to be done carefully and intelligently as it doesn't always work," said Boycott.

"We don't have a specific timeline on that.

"We do intend on making additional club investments, but we're not under pressure or mandate that we have to do it by a certain date.

"That's our intention, and I do believe there can be good synergy between different clubs in a multi-club model if done well.

"But we don't have a specific timeline and frankly, our sole focus is on Walsall and delivering what we've set out to deliver."

Trivela's vice president of global football Matt Jordan has previously been involved in a multi-club agreement as during his time at MLS team Montreal Impact, they partnered up with Italian outfit Bologna.

Meanwhile, Boycott says Trivela were introduced to Walsall shortly after the company's formation last year and wanted to pursue the opportunity having 'evaluated 40 or 50' options.

"Trivela was set up before we started speaking to Leigh," added Boycott.

"I'd say it was serendipitous as we were introduced to Leigh and Stefan (Gamble) very early on in the process.

"We've probably evaluated 40 or 50 investment opportunities in different clubs and different parts of the globe.

"But that whole time, we've speaking with Leigh and Stefan, and this opportunity rose to the forefront very quickly."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
