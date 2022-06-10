Albion and Walsall will be allowed to make five subs

Albion boss Steve Bruce. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

All teams in English football were allowed to make five changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

But clubs reverted to back to the traditional three substitutions format last season.

Now, though, the 72 sides in the EFL have held a vote and agreed, in line with the Premier League, that five substitutions from seven players named on the bench will be permitted.

Just like during the pandemic, these five subs will have to be made within three windows of the manager’s choice to make sure the system is not abused to waste time.

Speaking back in April, Albion boss Steve Bruce said he would be in favour of having five substitutes in the Championship.

“We are a big club in the Championship and my personal view is that more substitutions suits the bigger clubs,” he said.

“A big part of my job is the man-management side of it – we have a squad of 25 players and you can only play 11.

“The other 14 is always the difficult part. In that respect it (five subs) will make it a little bit easier to manage.

“The sheer numbers of games we are asked to play in this country, we’ve been saying it’s too much for years.