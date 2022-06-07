Walsall fans hoping for brighter days after Trivela Group takeover

Walsall fans in the stands at the Bescot Stadium

Trivela – making their first venture into football after being set up last year – have become majority owners after acquiring 51 per cent of Leigh Pomlett’s shares in the Saddlers.

They will then attain Pomlett’s remaining 25 per cent stake within the next two years and provide the funds to reunite the club with the Bescot Stadium.

The shock news has mainly been met with excitement from fans while there are also a fair amount approaching the situation with mixed emotions.

A statement from the Walsall Supporters’ Trust read: “The Supporters Trust are cautiously optimistic to see the news about the transfer of ownership of the club and the move to unite the club and the freehold.

“We were aware that the purchase of the freehold was happening, as we were consulted about the status of the ground being an Asset of Community Value, although we had no idea of the actual details, as they were commercially sensitive, and we had no objection, given the desire of all fans to see the club and the freehold reunited.

“We will, of course, be approaching the new owners in order to continue the improvements in communication that Mr Pomlett has introduced since taking over from Jeff Bonser and fervently hope that this means better times ahead for all Walsall supporters.”

Trivela are based in Birmingham, Alabama and were formed by American businessmen Benjamin Boycott and Kenneth Polk.

Boycott will join Walsall’s board of directors and serve as co-chairman with Pomlett, who will stay for four years to help with the transition.

Independent Saddlers Supporters’ Association chairman Dave Beckett added: “We just hope this isn’t another false dawn as we’ve had too many of them in the past.