Keeping it simple key for Walsall boss Michael Flynn

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/05/22.WALSALL V SWINDON.Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Flynn is preparing for his first full season in charge and has been tasked with engineering a turnaround after a disappointing 16th-placed finish in League Two. Pomlett thinks Saddlers players will benefit from the boss’ knack of delivering clear instructions.

“Certainly, the players know where they stand with him,” he said. “I’m always hopeful and Michael will drive a tough agenda.

“I think in League Two, the overriding message is that whatever you do – keep it simple.

“Michael is very good at simplifying the game, and the players are in no doubt when they go out onto that pitch.