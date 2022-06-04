Walsall need proven keeper says Jimmy Walker

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 24/11/18.WALSALL V SUNDERLAND .Jimmy Walker makes his way onto the pitch...

The Saddlers had Carl Rushworth shine on loan from Brighton last season while Jack Rose served as understudy.

But those players have both now left the club.

Asked what type of keeper he would like Walsall to sign, Walker said: “It’s a blank canvas, so hopefully there are a few targets.

"There’s some good goalies out there. The loan with Carl Rushworth worked fantastically last season, there’s no denying that. He won players’ player and that means a lot.

“But I’d like someone experienced for the here and now – someone with quality, the right attitude and proven at the level.

"Then, underneath that, you would want one or two really good young prospects.

“There’s a great goalkeeping coach there in Maik Taylor who can work with them.

“For me, it’s all about getting the right attitude and type, as well as the quality you can nurture. When I came in, I’d left Notts County on a free and had come in on trial, and nobody really knew me.

“Thankfully, (coach) Mick Kearns liked me from the off, and I’m very grateful for that.

“You want the experience and someone who can do the job for the next two or three years, while you’re bringing someone through as well.

“If that someone comes through a bit earlier and hits the ground running, brilliant. You’ll have that competition.

“Even if it’s taking in a couple of keepers on trial, you can maybe get in someone at 17-18 and another at 21-22, and you can really try and nurture those.

“Then, you’ve got continuity in the system.

“Rather than a loan again, although it worked so well last year, that’s what I’d like to see.

“I’d want someone proven at League One or Two level, a leader, and youth below that.”

Walker hopes Walsall can develop ‘valuable assets’ throughout the squad, too, and not just in goal.

“I’d add a couple of experienced heads, but you also want to start building valuable assets for the club,” he added.

“Someone like Sam Perry, you want him playing 20 or 30 games, and then he’s valuable.

“I’d be looking to get experienced players who know the level and also some exciting young players coming through.

“Any good squad I’ve been in, there’s always been a nice mixture in there.