Pomlett hails 'ruthless' Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The former Newport boss, who replaced the sacked Matt Taylor back in February, is currently working to overhaul his Saddlers squad and build a team capable of competing for promotion.

“We met for a planning meeting, and he’s very focused and clear in his decision-making,” Pomlett said when asked about Flynn.

“He is less forgiving – you’d call him a bit more ruthless – but he knows this division very well. He doesn’t mess about with anything in life. He’s that sort of individual. I enjoy my relationship with him, and I think he does with me as well.

“I did with Matt, too. Matt brought a lot of quality and good to the club, and I have nothing but the highest of regards for Matt Taylor.

“I spoke to him recently, and I hope he comes into football with a bang as he deserves to.