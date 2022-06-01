Notification Settings

Pomlett hails 'ruthless' Walsall boss Michael Flynn

By Joseph Masi

Chairman Leigh Pomlett says he’s been impressed by how ruthless Michael Flynn is as a manager.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
The former Newport boss, who replaced the sacked Matt Taylor back in February, is currently working to overhaul his Saddlers squad and build a team capable of competing for promotion.

“We met for a planning meeting, and he’s very focused and clear in his decision-making,” Pomlett said when asked about Flynn.

“He is less forgiving – you’d call him a bit more ruthless – but he knows this division very well. He doesn’t mess about with anything in life. He’s that sort of individual. I enjoy my relationship with him, and I think he does with me as well.

“I did with Matt, too. Matt brought a lot of quality and good to the club, and I have nothing but the highest of regards for Matt Taylor.

“I spoke to him recently, and I hope he comes into football with a bang as he deserves to.

“Michael is a bit more ruthless and has a bit more edge to him, and has more experience of League Two football.”

