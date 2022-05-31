Mr Consistency! Liam Kinsella is our Walsall star man

Liam Kinsella

We have gone back through our marks across the season and done the maths to give each member of the Saddlers' squad an average score.

The Express & Star gave ratings for 37 games, and looking at those who played at least 10 times, the outcome supports the gongs handed out by the club.

Liam Kinsella was voted supporters' player of the season for the second year running, and he tops our list of Walsall regulars.

Kinsella's commitment to the cause can never be questioned and while not someone you would consider a game-changer, he was the Saddlers' most consistent outfield player by some distance. His average mark was 6.75.

Not far off the fans' favourite was Carl Rushworth, who shone between the sticks while on loan from Brighton.

Having bagged both the supporters' young player and players' player awards, the exciting shot-stopper appears destined for a top career.

He made some outrageous saves during his time at Bescot and earned an average mark of 6.5.

Walsall's third-best player, according to the averages, was centre-half Manny Monthe.

Having been greatly missed while serving a seven-game FA ban, he enjoyed a strong end to the campaign under Michael Flynn and came out at 6.43.

Joining him in the top five were Conor Wilkinson (6.4) – whose standout display saw him come off the bench and score the best goal of the season against Newport County – and impressive January recruit Donervon Daniels (6.36).

Coming in with perhaps a lower than expected average rating was Jack Earing (6.29) while top scorer George Miller was at 6.3.

Towards the bottom of the regulars, skipper Joss Labadie came out at 5.8 having struggled to perform consistently in the middle of the park. Youngster Sam Perry, who played fewer games and was largely used a substitute, had the same rating.

The Saddlers' worst regularly-featured player when going through the average marks was the now-retired Stephen Ward (5.65). Kieran Phillips, who left in January, was slightly above at 5.77.

Interestingly, when factoring in those who played fewer than 10 games, Otis Khan was the one who most caught the eye.

He averaged a 7/10 rating, having had a bright yet brief spell with Walsall before upping sticks for Leyton Orient.

Ash Taylor, who departed for Kilmarnock shortly into the new year, came out with a 6.12 rating.

Recently-released goalkeeper Jack Rose was solid whenever called upon and with his three games tallied up, he came out with an average mark of 6.66.

Tom Leak was at 5.33 and Lee Tomlin 5.25. Zak Mills (5) had the lowest average mark of the bit-part players.

Walsall's highest-rated players (at least 10 games played)

1. Liam Kinsella (6.75)

2. Carl Rushworth (6.5)

3 Manny Monthe (6.43)

4. Conor Wilkinson (6.4)

5. Donervon Daniels (6.36)

6. George Miller (6.3)

7. Jack Earing (6.29)

8 Rollin Menayese (6.11)

9. Brendan Kiernan (6.07)

10. Emmanuel Osadebe and Hayden White (6)

12. Tyrese Shade (5.9)

13. Joss Labadie and Sam Perry (5.8)

15. Kieran Phillips (5.77)

16. Stephen Ward (5.65)

Walsall's highest-rated players (fewer than 10 games played)

1. Otis Khan (7)

2. Jack Rose (6.66)

3. Ash Taylor (6.12)

4. Devante Rodney (5.57)

5. Tom Leak and Reece Devine (5.33)

7. Lee Tomlin (5.25)