EFL fans warned of tougher pitch invasion penalty

Port Vale fans invading the pttch after making it to the League Two play-off final (PA)

The play-off semi-finals in particular were blighted by problems, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after he attacked Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

Police investigations are also ongoing in relation to player assaults at the Northampton v Mansfield and Port Vale v Swindon matches, while a 16-year-old boy admitted assaulting a Scunthorpe player during a pitch invasion at Bristol Rovers at the end of the League Two regular season on May 7. EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said that although most people came onto the pitch for celebratory reasons, they were “providing cover for a reckless few seeking to cause harm” and warned pitch invasions simply had to stop.

“There can be no blurring of the lines or ambiguity with this matter. Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators,” Birch said in an open letter to fans published on the league’s website. The EFL will be working with the various authorities on a series of measures during the close season to help reinforce that message and address the challenge that is being presented to the game.

“As part of this work the introduction of tougher but proportionate sanctions will now also have to be considered with your respective club in the early part of next month.

“For our part, we will need to discuss what further measures could be introduced for the new season, including the potential use of capacity reductions, financial penalties, or other similar mitigations.