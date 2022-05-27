Jimmy Walker hopes former Walsall keeper Jack Rose can blossom

Jack Rose

Rose was among five Saddlers players to be let go – Tom Leak, Lee Tomlin, Zak Mills and Joe Willis the others.

Walker was a fan of the 27-year-old and sorry to see him depart Bescot.

"I wasn't sure how it was going to pan out for Jack and, unfortunately, he didn't play as much as he would've liked," said Walker.

"I'd have liked to have seen him play a few more games.

"I would've liked to have seen him given the No.1 jersey at one point to see what he could do, but that wasn't to be, and he needs to play some football now.

"He never let the club down when he played, so I wish him all the best.

"It's the same with Tom Leak. I'm interested to see how he does in the future.