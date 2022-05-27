Former Walsall boss Darrell Clarke pens 5-year Port Vale deal

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 23/11/2021..Port Vale V Walsall FC> Full time, Matthew Taylor and Darrell Clarke..

Clarke angered a large section of Saddlers fans when he chose to leave the club in favour of joining Vale in February 2021.

But he has had success since joining the Potteries side – with his team set to take on Mansfield in the League Two play-off final tomorrow.

“This was such an easy decision for me,” Clarke said on his deal.

“The support my team and I have received has been second to none and we are building something very special at Port Vale.

“My focus, as always, remains on continuing to improve – match by match, season by season.

“And I’m so grateful for this opportunity to work with such incredible people.

“I love working for this club, the owners and (technical director) Dave Flitcroft.

“We have such an honest and upfront relationship. The support I have received from day one has been fantastic. We constantly challenge each other because we are all obsessed with football and are driven to create a culture of improvement and success for Port Vale.