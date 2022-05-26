Liam Gordon has signed for Walsall from Bolton

The 23-year-old full-back has checked in from Bolton Wanderers, where he made 36 appearances across two seasons.

And he is looking forward to adding to those in the EFL after speaking to Sadlers head coach Michael Flynn.

“I’ve been speaking to the head coach and I know what his expectations are, what he wants from me and I’m excited for the club’s future and his plans for the club going forward,” he said. “I spoke to the gaffer about his formation and that completely suits me.

“I’m an attacking full-back, I like to get forward, I like to contribute with goals and assists but I’ve got to help with the defensive side as well.

“I had a great time at Bolton, last season especially. It was my first time in League Two and League One when I was there, it was a great experience.

“It didn’t work out towards the end but I’m definitely looking forward to the new challenge.

“This club deserves to be back in League One, if not higher as well but first and foremost, our goal is to get promoted this season.

“That’s my goal and that’s what the gaffer wants as well.”

Gordon has also played 76 times for Dagenham & Redbridge – permanently before signing for Bolton in 2020 and then again during a loan spell.

That helped him be noticed by Guyana, for whom he has seven caps and played for at the Gold Cup. And he hopes a return to first-team football at club level can reignite his international ambitions.

“I played at the Gold Cup and that was an unbelievable experience,” he said. “Our first game was against USA and it was in America as well.

“Words can’t describe that experience, especially representing my country so hopefully that can continue.

“Recently, I haven’t been playing at Bolton but they’ve been supportive with me and I said I need to figure out what I’m doing career-wise so I put it on the back burner a bit.