Walsall secure signing of full-back Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon in his time at Bolton (PA)

The 23-year-old – who is set to be an option at left-wing-back under Michael Flynn – joins the Saddlers on a two-year deal.

Gordon made 36 appearances for the Trotters having previously caught the eye for Dagenham & Redbridge in non-league. He also boasts seven Guyana caps.

"I’m delighted. I’ve been speaking to the head coach and I know what his expectations are, what he wants from me, and I’m excited for the club’s future and his plans going forward," said Gordon.

“I spoke to the gaffer about his formation and that completely suits me.

“I’m an attacking left-back, I like to get forward, I like to contribute with goals and assists, but I’ve got to help with the defensive side as well.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

Gordon played 21 times in all competitions for Bolton last season – 13 of those games coming in League One – and represented Guyana at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Saddlers chief Flynn added: "I’m delighted to add Liam to the squad.

"He’s got good experience of a winning team from his time at Bolton.

“He’s fit, quick, a good crosser of the ball, athletic and fits everything I want in a wing-back.