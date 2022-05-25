Walsall director Nigel Bond steps down after 17 years

Bescot Stadium

Bond, from Rushall and a lifelong Saddlers fan, joined the board in 2005 following a chance meeting with then-chairman Jeff Bonser.

He formed Cavalier Fasteners in 1985 before selling the business to a national firm 23 years later, and during his time at Walsall, he sat on both the club's youth development committee and the community programme's board of trustees.

The Saddlers say 'a payment plan has been agreed with Nigel for the repayment of his loans'.

Walsall's full club statement read: "The club can today confirm that Nigel Bond has stepped down from the board of directors.

"Nigel joined the board of directors in 2005 and has played an important role at the club throughout his 17-year tenure.

"The board of directors would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Nigel.