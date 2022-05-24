Notification Settings

Walsall confirm home friendlies against both Aston Villa and Coventry City

By Joe Edwards

Walsall are in for a couple of high-profile pre-season tests after announcing home friendlies against both Villa and Coventry.

Bescot Stadium (PA)

The Saddlers, as is the case every summer, will host top-flight Villa on Saturday, July 9 (1pm).

Championship outfit Coventry will then visit Bescot on Tuesday, July 19 (7.30pm).

Walsall's last friendly with Villa took place last July and saw the Premier League side – then managed by Dean Smith – prevail 4-0.

The Saddlers' last Bescot game against the Sky Blues – who still have Mark Robins at the helm – was a 2-1 victory in League One in 2018.

Michael Flynn will hope for bright displays in both games as he looks to make good use of his first summer with the club and get them ready to compete at the top end of League Two next season.

Walsall are expected to announce more pre-season friendlies later this week.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

