Walsall confirm home friendlies against both Aston Villa and Coventry City

Bescot Stadium (PA)

The Saddlers, as is the case every summer, will host top-flight Villa on Saturday, July 9 (1pm).

Championship outfit Coventry will then visit Bescot on Tuesday, July 19 (7.30pm).

Walsall's last friendly with Villa took place last July and saw the Premier League side – then managed by Dean Smith – prevail 4-0.

The Saddlers' last Bescot game against the Sky Blues – who still have Mark Robins at the helm – was a 2-1 victory in League One in 2018.

Michael Flynn will hope for bright displays in both games as he looks to make good use of his first summer with the club and get them ready to compete at the top end of League Two next season.