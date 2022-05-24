Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett hopes to have Michael Flynn for the long term

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett

The Saddlers, in Flynn, are on their fourth different boss since Pomlett became chairman in 2019.

Before Flynn, Matt Taylor and Brian Dutton were both sacked while Darrell Clarke left for Port Vale.

Pomlett said: “I never wanted to dismiss Matthew, and I didn’t want Brian to go. I just wanted stability.

“I want to be talking about Michael next year.

“Whenever you change manager, it’s never a good sign.

“The secret to success is having a degree of stability, and if you’re going to change, have a damn good reason for doing it.

“My natural instinct is to stay with it and see it through.

“It’s only if I feel a change is absolutely necessary then I’ll make that change.