Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett hopes to have Michael Flynn for the long term

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett has outlined his desire for stability in the dugout, stressing: “I want to be talking about Michael Flynn next year.”

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett
Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett

The Saddlers, in Flynn, are on their fourth different boss since Pomlett became chairman in 2019.

Before Flynn, Matt Taylor and Brian Dutton were both sacked while Darrell Clarke left for Port Vale.

Pomlett said: “I never wanted to dismiss Matthew, and I didn’t want Brian to go. I just wanted stability.

“I want to be talking about Michael next year.

“Whenever you change manager, it’s never a good sign.

“The secret to success is having a degree of stability, and if you’re going to change, have a damn good reason for doing it.

“My natural instinct is to stay with it and see it through.

“It’s only if I feel a change is absolutely necessary then I’ll make that change.

“If you stick with it and have quality, it’ll eventually come through. It’s just whether you have patience and the nerve.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News