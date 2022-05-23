Notification Settings

Walsall doing 'pretty well' post Covid-19

By Joe Edwards

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett says they are doing 'pretty well' coming out of Covid-19 – although their next set of accounts will display some difficulties.

Walsall have done well since Covid-19
The Saddlers' most recent financial results, up to May 31, 2021, were published earlier this year and showed a £13,000 profit with the help of a £500,000 government loan.

When asked about the current state of the club, Pomlett told the Express & Star: "Covid has gone of out the news, but as a football club, we're still recovering from it.

"I think the financial results this year will be worse than the year before, because in the year of Covid, we got an awful lot of support.

"Coming out of Covid, you get no support. You've got to trade your way out of it.

"The football side has come out of it pretty well. The events side is still coming out of it.

"We've come out of it all intact. I've never managed anything so intensively as we did for that 18 months. It was life support.

"We came out of it pretty well."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

