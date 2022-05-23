Walsall doing 'pretty well' post Covid-19

Walsall have done well since Covid-19

The Saddlers' most recent financial results, up to May 31, 2021, were published earlier this year and showed a £13,000 profit with the help of a £500,000 government loan.

When asked about the current state of the club, Pomlett told the Express & Star: "Covid has gone of out the news, but as a football club, we're still recovering from it.

"I think the financial results this year will be worse than the year before, because in the year of Covid, we got an awful lot of support.

"Coming out of Covid, you get no support. You've got to trade your way out of it.

"The football side has come out of it pretty well. The events side is still coming out of it.

"We've come out of it all intact. I've never managed anything so intensively as we did for that 18 months. It was life support.