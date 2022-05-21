Notification Settings

Donervon Daniels is setting Walsall example

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Donervon Daniels is taking pride in being a dressing room leader at Walsall and wants to set the example on and off the pitch.

Donervon Daniels.
Centre-half Daniels recently signed a new two-year deal with the Saddlers and is likely to play a prominent role under Michael Flynn next season.

The 28-year-old is keen to communicate and help his team-mates in any way possible.

"It's something I've picked up over the years, being around other experienced players," said Daniels.

"It's helped me mould my personality in the dressing room, and it's something I do take pride in.

"I speak to the other lads as I feel my experience is one of my strongest attributes – the way I communicate with my team-mates."

It is unclear who will captain Walsall going into the 2022/23 campaign as current skipper Joss Labadie is sidelined with an ACL injury for several months.

Daniels could potentially be a contender for the role.

He added: "I'm an ambassador for the club, so I want to be the best representation that I can be."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

