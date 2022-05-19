Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn will make the tough calls

By Joe Edwards

Boss Michael Flynn is happy to make more tough decisions as he aims to bring the good times back at Walsall.

Head coach Michael Flynn
The Saddlers released five players last week in Jack Rose, Lee Tomlin, Zak Mills, Tom Leak and Joe Willis.

And Flynn says he will not shy away from difficult calls during his tenure.

“I just want to stamp a winning mentality on the football club,” said Flynn.

“It’s been in a bit of decline for a number of years. To win, there needs to be tough decisions and sacrifices made. I’m not going to get every decision right, and I’m not going to get every player right in the summer. Those are just facts.

“But I’ll do everything I can to limit any errors and make sure we carry this club forward.

“Whenever you leave a club, if you go somewhere else or you’re sacked, you want to leave the club in a better position than when you took over.

“I did it with my previous club, and I’ll make sure I try and do it again here.”

