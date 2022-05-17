Walsall boss Michael Flynn wants to see some hunger

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn’s summer overhaul has started, with the Welshman having already stated they have deals wrapped up.

When asked what he wants from new recruits, he said: “First of all, they’ve got to be hungry.

“I don’t want anyone coming here and thinking it’s an easy ride – that they can just coast through the next year or two collecting money.

“I want people who are hungry and want to impress, day-in and day-out.

"I want people who’ll be team players, not individuals, and I want them to buy into the culture of the football club.

“It’s a well-run club, this. There are a lot of positives – the training ground, the stadium, the people off the pitch – and players have got to buy into it and be respectful.”

Walsall are yet to formally announce any new signings but are thought to have snapped up four players so far.

Flynn added: “I want to be competing at the right end of the table, and for me to do that, I’ve got to change the mentality.

“The club has been in decline for a number of years, so I’ve got to make sure I turn that around.